Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Saturday. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.