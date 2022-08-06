Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.