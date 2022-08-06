For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
