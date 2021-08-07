For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
