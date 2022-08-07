Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Mainly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.