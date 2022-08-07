Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Mainly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry across the state today, but rain is coming back for Saturday and Sunday with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding. A complete breakdown of the timing and threats for all of Iowa here.
Many in Iowa are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. See how hot it's going to feel and get the latest on the severe weather threat in our updated forecast.
As a cold front finishes working across the state, cooler temperatures with scattered showers and storms are expected. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out for the Quad Cities. Full details here.
Pretty quiet across the state today. With a warm front arriving Tuesday though, a big temperature difference is expected from west to east with a better chance of rain. Here's the latest information.
Pretty pleasant conditions today, but the heat and humidity are going up for Friday. Track the temperatures and find out when rain will return to Iowa in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast bring…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 76 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrell…
The Davenport area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thou…