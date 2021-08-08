Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.