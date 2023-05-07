Continuing the trend of storms from Sunday evening, showers and thunderstorms were likely to continue until 7 a.m. on Monday, with a chance of showers and storms lingering until 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service predicts some severe Monday storms, which could result in heavy rain. There is a 60% chance of rain overall, and new rainfall amounts could land between a quarter and half of an inch.

Aside from possible severe-weather bouts, Monday should otherwise be mostly cloudy with a high of 75. Lows will likely reach about 54 by Monday evening.

The sun is expected to make a partial return come Tuesday, with highs near 74 degrees. Colder temperatures could could mean lows in the 50s by evening.

Meteorologists predict a mostly sunny and warm Wednesday, with a high of 78. Wednesday night is expected to be partly cloudy, with lows of around 56.

Thursday will maintain the sun, kicking up the heat with predicted highs near 81 and lows around 62.

Rain could return, as meteorologists predict a 30% chance after 1 a.m., bumping up to 50% Friday morning.

Friday's rain forecast spans into the evening, with highs nearing 83 and lows around 63.

Saturday also brings a 50% chance of showers, with similar temperature predictions.

Rain chances will stoop to 30% by Sunday, when temperatures are expected to drop down to highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.