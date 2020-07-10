Break in heat, humidity for the weekend

Break in heat, humidity for the weekend

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Weekend weather

Breezy northwest winds and less humid conditions will be seen today according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday evening, with heavy rain, lightning, and damaging winds the main threats.

Cooler conditions return Sunday with seasonable temperatures.

Warm and humid conditions will return next week beginning Tuesday and likely continue through the end of the work week and into next weekend.

Any storms that develop during the period may bring some relief to the heat, but confidence is increasing that the heat will still remain across the region.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: First Alert Thursday Forecast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News