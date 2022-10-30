Burn ban continues for Scott County because of worsening drought conditions

A countywide burn ban issued by the Scott County Emergency Management Agency remains in effect as abnormally dry conditions persist across the area.

According to the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s website, there also are burn bans in Cedar, Muscatine and Louisa counties.

The burn bans will be in effect until further notice.

Drought conditions across Iowa and Illinois have worsened, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

According to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, for the next six days the entire eastern half of Iowa, including the Quad-City region, and just about all of Illinois have a 50%-70% chance of having temperatures warmer than normal.

However, all of Iowa and Illinois have a 40%-50% chance of being wetter than normal, with northeast and east-central Iowa, including the Quad-Cities, having a 50%-60% chance of being wetter than normal.

“The flow aloft will be from the southwest,” meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said. “We’re in a regime where we are going to warm up.

“However, if we can get enough moisture up here from the gulf we can get a good system going and maybe get some rainfall because we need it,” Pierce said. “The drought conditions have gotten worse. And if we get an inch of rain up here this time of year, that’s considered a heavy rain.”

Through Sunday, the Quad-Cities has only gotten .86 of an inch of rainfall for October.

The normal rainfall for October is 2.81 inches, while the normal rainfall for November is 2.30 inches, according to National Weather Service statistics.

Through Sunday, the average temperature for October in the Quad-Cities was 52.7 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees below normal, Pierce said.

“You get a full degree below normal, and that’s considered well below normal. That’s big,” he said.

With a high temperature forecast of 65 degrees for Monday, the last day of October, and an overnight low of 39, that average temperature will not change much, he added.

Tuesday’s high is expected to reach 69 degrees under sunny skies with an overnight low of 45.

The highs on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to reach into the low 70s under sunny skies, with overnight lows in the middle 50s.

Rain chances return Friday through the weekend with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

The normal high temperature for this time in November is in the middle 50s with lows in the middle 30s.