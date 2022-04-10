Chances of rain return through Wednesday

After a couple of days of nice weather, rain chances return to the Quad-City region through Wednesday, April 13.

Meteorologist Dave Cousins said two systems would “breeze” through the Quad-City region with the first one moving through Sunday.

“Storm system number one passes right through Iowa, but there’s limited moisture associated with it until later in the day,” Cousins said. “Today will be noticeably warmer than what we had Saturday with a high in the upper 60s. There’s a very slight chance of rain tonight, maybe 20%.”

The biggest thing today is going to be the wind Sunday morning through the early afternoon, he said. A southeast wind will blow at 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph, he added.

On Monday, a cold front of sorts moves through, dropping the high temperature for the day to about 61 degrees, Cousins said. There is a 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. with a west wind of 10 mph that could gust as high as 20 mph.

Cousins said this area was on the warm side of the front, as there was a winter storm brewing in the Dakotas.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, as partly sunny skies mix with clouds. The high is expected to reach 68 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for an 80% chance of showers during the day with a high of 71, and a 50% chance of showers during the nighttime hours with a low of 38.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday are expected to be mostly to partly sunny with daytime highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the middle 30s.

So far, April has been a wet month, with 1.05 inches falling in the first eight days. That is .18 of an inch above normal. It also has been much cooler for April with an average temperature through the first eight days of the month of 41.2 degrees. That is 6.2 degree below normal.

Rainfall in March totaled 3.45 inches, which is .83 of an inch above normal.

The rainfall has been badly needed as the Quad-City region has been, and remains, in a moderate drought. However, the rainfall has led to improvements.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the above-normal precipitation combined with below-normal temperatures across the Midwest meant that short-term water deficits have been erased, especially across the upper Midwest, where rain and snow totals of 150% to more than 300% of normal fell over the past 30 days. There is long-term drought remaining in areas where precipitation deficits of six months or longer exist and where deeper soil moisture and groundwater indicators are slow to recover.

Cousins said La Nina was contributing to the moisture the Quad-City region was receiving.

La Nina is a cooling of surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific Ocean.

According to the Climate Prediction Center of the National Weather Service, beginning April 17, Easter Sunday, and continuing through April 23, temperatures and rainfall are expected to be below normal.

