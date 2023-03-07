Thanks to Monday's cold front, today is not going to be as warm. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out what wind chills are expected and when rain and snow showers will return in our weather update.
Plant these tasty vegetables in early spring
Lettuce
Numerous varieties of lettuce can be grown in early spring, but if you live in a colder climate try romaine or butterhead. These types are resistant to cold and will yield plenty of salads throughout the season.
Peas
It’s best to plant peas in cool weather to give them time to mature. Depending on the region you live in, you’ll want to sow this crop from late February to April.
Spinach
This iron-rich leafy green thrives in spring gardens. Plant spinach in cool weather, once the ground warms to about 40 degrees, so it has time to mature. The best time is usually around March but could be as early as February in some regions.
Beets
Beets are fairly cold-resistant and can be planted several weeks before the last frost date. They typically take about seven to 10 weeks to mature, so you’ll be enjoying them by mid-spring if you start germination now.
Fava beans
Fava beans can be planted in late winter to early spring because they can germinate at just 36 degrees and withstand temperatures as cold as 14 degrees. So if you’re in a part of the country with frosty weather that lasts through the beginning of spring, fava beans are the perfect way to get started on your garden.
