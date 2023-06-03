Drought conditions ranging from abnormally dry to moderate drought have progressed into the Iowa and Illinois Quad-City Region, and Scott County Emergency Management has a countywide burn ban because of the dry conditions.

A cool front moving into the region will drop temperatures back into the 80s for most of next week, Meteorologist Mike McClure of the National Weather Service said Saturday.

“We have a cool front coming in the Monday into the Tuesday timeframe, and it really does look like a nice midweek for us here,” McClure said.

While temperatures have been into the middle 90s, he said, “the humidity has been low and the dew points have been down into the 40s and 50s, and that’s made it a lot more bearable.”

The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to become saturated with water and dew forms. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it feels. Another way to visualize the dew point is that it is the atmospheric temperature below which water droplets begin to condense and dew can form.

As hot as it has been, the records for high temperatures were never in jeopardy, according to National Weather Service statistics.

The high Thursday, June 1, was 94 degrees, but the record for the day is 104 set in 1934. The high Friday was 95 degrees, but the record high for the day also is 104 set in 1934. The high Saturday reached 96 degrees, but the record for the day is 98 set in 1972.

While the weather has been nice, drought conditions have crept back into the region because of the lack of rainfall and the hot, dry conditions, McClure said.

“We have seen a rapid degradation in the soil moisture and the intensification of drought conditions in the past few weeks,” he said. “We’ve gotten the heat, and we’ve been drying out. We’ve had a lot of sun, and it’s been baking the ground and taking that moisture up.”

There is a small chance of rain Sunday and then possibly again Monday ahead of the cool front, McClure said. “But it’s going to be very widely scattered, and not everyone’s going to see that rain, unfortunately.”

Iowa State Fire Marshal Dan Wood issued a countywide burn ban for Scott County that took effect at noon Friday. Wood made the determination after receiving a burn-ban request from the fire departments in Scott County.

The entire Iowa Quad-City Region is currently suffering abnormally dry conditions, while moderate drought conditions are expanding into Rock Island County and other areas of the Illinois Quad-Cities.

Sunday’s high is expected to reach 89 degrees with an overnight low into Monday of 59 degrees. Monday’s high is expected to reach 88 degrees with an overnight low of 64. Tuesday’s high is expected to reach 86 degrees with an overnight low of 58, while Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 82 degrees with an overnight low of 54. Thursday’s high is expected to be about 83 degrees with an overnight low into Friday of 58. The high Friday and Saturday is expected to reach 88 degrees.