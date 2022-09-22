Cool start to fall in the Quad Cities; rain returns Friday

Thursday is first day of autumn and it certainly will be feeling like it in the Quad Cities. High temperatures will only reach around 65. Our normal high temperature for the fall equinox is 74. To make it feel even cooler, it will also be a breezy day with wind gusts reaching around 20 mph. Partly cloudy skies today and no chance of rain.

Still dry Thursday night. Partly cloudy skies during the evening, but eventually becoming mostly cloudy late. Get ready for a chilly night. Temperatures will dip to around 46. Not much wind though, so no wind chill factor to worry about. Our normal low temperature for the start of fall is 51.

Still dry early Friday morning, but scattered showers will begin to return in the late morning. A good chance you'll encounter rain during the afternoon. With all the clouds and rain, high temperatures will only reach around 60 degrees with a light breeze. Though we'll be past the peak of the activity, isolated showers are still expected for Friday evening plans. Low temperatures will dip to around 49. The last of the showers will come to an end late Friday night and Saturday is looking like a dry day.