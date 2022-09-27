 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cool Tuesday, cold Tuesday night in the Quad Cities

Tuesday Forecast

With yet another cold front arriving late Tuesday morning, temperatures will be going down even more in and around the Quad Cities. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s this afternoon. Normal high temperatures for late September are in the low 70s. Not as much wind as Monday, but still breezy with gusts reaching around 25 mph. No chance of rain with this cold front, just a few more clouds. Partly cloudy skies in the morning will become mostly sunny in the afternoon Tuesday.

Tuesday Night Forecast

A few clouds early Tuesday evening, but clear skies much of the night. Thanks to the cold front and winds eventually dying down to around 5 mph, it's going to be a cold one. Low temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s. This is well below normal for this time of year when we usually see lows in the upper 40s. Jackets will definitely be needed late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning!

Wednesday Forecast

After a cold start, temperatures will rebound Wednesday afternoon, but will stay quite cool. Highs will only reach the low 60s. Sunny skies expected though and only a light breeze with gusts around 15 mph.

Wednesday does look like our coolest day in the Quad Cities. Temperatures are expected to gradually increase for the rest of the work week and through the weekend. Dry conditions are expected as well. Our next chance of rain is not until Sunday night ahead of our next cold front.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

