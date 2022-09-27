Cool Tuesday, cold Tuesday night in the Quad Cities

With yet another cold front arriving late Tuesday morning, temperatures will be going down even more in and around the Quad Cities. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s this afternoon. Normal high temperatures for late September are in the low 70s. Not as much wind as Monday, but still breezy with gusts reaching around 25 mph. No chance of rain with this cold front, just a few more clouds. Partly cloudy skies in the morning will become mostly sunny in the afternoon Tuesday.

A few clouds early Tuesday evening, but clear skies much of the night. Thanks to the cold front and winds eventually dying down to around 5 mph, it's going to be a cold one. Low temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s. This is well below normal for this time of year when we usually see lows in the upper 40s. Jackets will definitely be needed late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning!

After a cold start, temperatures will rebound Wednesday afternoon, but will stay quite cool. Highs will only reach the low 60s. Sunny skies expected though and only a light breeze with gusts around 15 mph.

Wednesday does look like our coolest day in the Quad Cities. Temperatures are expected to gradually increase for the rest of the work week and through the weekend. Dry conditions are expected as well. Our next chance of rain is not until Sunday night ahead of our next cold front.