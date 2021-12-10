 Skip to main content
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: A steady rain early tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow late. Windy at times. Low 32F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

