Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

