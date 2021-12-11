 Skip to main content
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

