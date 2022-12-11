 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

