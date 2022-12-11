Davenport's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
A cold front will work over us today, but it won't bring us much precipitation. Better opportunity tomorrow as low pressure nears. See when showers are most likely and what temps are expected here.
Scattered showers today, especially this morning. Though we'll dry out by the evening, rain is coming back for Saturday. When's the best chance and how long will it stick around? Full details here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Better chance of rain today as an area of low pressure works by us. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday in our latest forecast.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperat…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 28 degrees is today's l…