Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

