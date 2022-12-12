Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
