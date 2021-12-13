 Skip to main content
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

