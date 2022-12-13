This evening in Davenport: Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
