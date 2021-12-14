Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Davenport. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities