This evening in Davenport: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. It will be a cold day in Davenport Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
