Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening will give way to fair skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 34F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

