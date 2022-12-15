Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.