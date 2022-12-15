This evening's outlook for Davenport: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Scattered showers today, especially this morning. Though we'll dry out by the evening, rain is coming back for Saturday. When's the best chance and how long will it stick around? Full details here.
Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms are likely this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. A Wind Advisory is also in effect from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. Full details here.
Cold and windy today with off and on snow. Snow showers still in the forecast for Friday as well. Find out when snow is most likely, how much will fall, and how cold it will feel here.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today's we…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperat…
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tod…