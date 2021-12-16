 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Generally fair. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Davenport will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News