Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Davenport Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

