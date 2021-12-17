This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Davenport Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Davenport's evening forecast: Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening will give way to fair skies overnight. A few storms may be sever…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Today's conditions a…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies to…