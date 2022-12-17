This evening in Davenport: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms are likely this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. A Wind Advisory is also in effect from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. Full details here.
Cold and windy today with off and on snow. Snow showers still in the forecast for Friday as well. Find out when snow is most likely, how much will fall, and how cold it will feel here.
Still a chance for snow today, but it all looks to come to an end by Friday night. Temperatures will continue to drop though and breezy conditions will make it feel worse. See how cold it will get here.
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Friday's w…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today's we…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. There is o…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 16 degrees is today's low. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with w…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tod…