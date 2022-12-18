Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.