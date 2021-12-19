 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Clear. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Davenport will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News