Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

