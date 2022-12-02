 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

