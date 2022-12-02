Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Isolated showers and above normal temperatures today. Get ready for a big cool down for Wednesday though. Find out how cold it's going to get and what it's going to feel like in our updated forecast.
Nice warm up today, but a strong cold front arrives tonight. Get ready for lots of wind and a cold Saturday. We've got everything you need to know in our weekend forecast.
Not only are temperatures going to be below normal Wednesday, but very windy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
