Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

