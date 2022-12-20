 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 22-degree low is forecasted. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

