 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Mostly clear. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Davenport Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News