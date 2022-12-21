Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Occasional snow showers. Low 12F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -7 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.