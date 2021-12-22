 Skip to main content
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

