Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy and windy. Low -7F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Davenport, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from the west.