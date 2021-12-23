Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Considerable cloudiness. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
