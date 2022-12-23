 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Areas of blowing snow. Low -2F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

