Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?
Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

