 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Quad-City Times is partnering with DuTrac Community Credit Union who is sponsoring 1,875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Clear skies. Low -2F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News