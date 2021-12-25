Davenport's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
