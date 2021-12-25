 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?
Weather

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

  • Updated

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News