For the drive home in Davenport: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 11F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
Snow will come to an end today, but the wind and cold are only going to get worse. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold it will get here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
Temperatures will be going up thanks to a warm front, but not for long. A cold front will cool things right back down. Chance of snow with both fronts. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2. A -2-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are exp…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We'll see…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. A -2-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Models are …