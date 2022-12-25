Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 11F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.