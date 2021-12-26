Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 42F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Monday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.