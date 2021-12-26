 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 42F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Monday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?
Weather

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

  • Updated

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News