Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy. Low 29F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

