This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy. Low 29F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Iowa today through Sunday.
- Updated
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
