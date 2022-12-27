 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Davenport will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

