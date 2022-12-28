Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.