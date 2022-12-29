Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.