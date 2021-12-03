For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
